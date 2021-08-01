-
Shea Patterson; MSU Volleyball; Cathy George; Michigan; NFL; NFL Preseason; MSU Football The NFL's new helmet rule has everyone riled up. On this episode…
-
Multiple Michigan State coaches were made available to the media on Tuesday inside the Breslin Center to discuss the week ahead in MSU sports. Listen to…
-
MSU Athletics; Michigan State Men's Soccer; MSU Men's Basketball; MSU Volleyball; Weekend Winners; Callers.Returning from an extended weekend, "Current…
-
Detroit Lions; Brandon Copeland; Kerry Hyder, Michigan State Volleyball; Cathy George; Jim Harbaugh.The Detroit Lions have only played one preseason game,…
-
MSU Football; MSU Volleyball media day; Ezekiel Elliot suspension; Jason Fuller; Patriot Golf Day.Happy Friday people! On today's "Current Sports with Al…
-
The Michigan State Men's basketball team may have beaten Oral Roberts on Saturday afternoon at home, but head coach Tom Izzo isn't pleased. He called out…
-
Mark Dantonio Press Conference Takeaways, Michigan State Football Preview, Eaton Rapids Football Coach Mike Smith, Cathy George Interview, and Top Five…
-
EAST LANSING, Mich. – For the typical college senior, the last few months of school are haunted with one concern: get a job. Usually, this time is…
-
NFL is officially underway tonight, and Al and Alex give a big preview towards the later half of the show. Also, a sneak peak of tonight's Current Sports…