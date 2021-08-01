© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lions First Round

  • Current Sports
    Sports
    Current Sports #464 | May 1, 2015
    It is Friday, May 1, and there is no better way to kick off the month than a little bit of draft day talk. Al, Isaac and Ben, one of the great Current…