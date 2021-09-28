© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Ford To Add 10,800 Jobs Making Electric Vehicles And Batteries

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published September 28, 2021 at 5:58 AM EDT
Ford Escapes sit at a Ford dealership in east Denver.
Ford and a partner company say they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025.

It's a dramatic investment in the future of EV technology that will create an estimated 10,800 jobs and shift the automaker’s future manufacturing footprint toward the South.

The factories will be built on sites in Kentucky and Tennessee.

They will make batteries for the next generation of Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles that will be produced in North America.

Combined, they mark the single largest manufacturing investment the 118-year-old company has ever made and are among the largest factory outlays in the world.

