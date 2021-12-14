Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore to charge entrance fees in 2022

Visitors to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore will have to pay to enter the park next year.

The new entrance fees will be phased in over a three-year period.

Beginning March 1, 2022, a seven day vehicle pass will cost $10. That same vehicle pass will cost $25 by January 1, 2024.

“The new fee will provide much-needed funding for park improvements,” National Lakeshore Superintendent David Horne said. “We were very thankful for the support we received during the public comment period.”

Meanwhile, starting January 1, 2022, campground fees will increase from $20 to $25 per night per site at Little Beaver Lake, Twelvemile Beach, and Hurricane River Campgrounds.

Au Sable Lighthouse tour fees will also be bumped up to $5 per person.

A full rundown of the new entrance fees:

Phase 1 Effective March 1, 2022:

Per person walk, bicycle, or boat-in (good for 7 continuous days): $5.00

Seven-day motorcycle pass: $10.00

Seven-day vehicle pass: $10.00

Pictured Rocks Annual Pass (good for 12 months): $20.00

Phase 2 Effective January 1, 2023:

Per person walk, bicycle, or boat-in (good for 7 continuous days): $10.00

Seven-day motorcycle pass: $15.00

Seven-day vehicle pass: $20.00

Pictured Rocks Annual Pass (good for 12 months): $30.00

Phase 3 Effective January 1, 2024:

Per person walk, bicycle, or boat-in (good for 7 continuous days): $15.00

Seven-day motorcycle pass: $20.00

Seven-day vehicle pass: $25.00

Pictured Rocks Annual Pass (good for 12 months): $45.00

A vehicle pass covers entrance fees for a driver and all passengers in a personal vehicle. Children aged 15 or under are admitted free.

Commercial Tour Fee Effective January 1, 2023:

Sedan (1-6 Persons): $25.00 + Per Person Rate

Van (7-15 Persons): $40.00

Mini-Bus (16-25 Persons): $40.00

Motor coach (26 Persons and up): $100.00