WKAR News

MI House cancels session amid COVID surge

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published January 18, 2022 at 9:44 AM EST
COVID-19 is canceling votes and meetings this week in the Michigan House of Representatives.

House Speaker Jason Wentworth said Monday that a number of lawmakers and staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus or been exposed to someone who’s tested positive.

“Unfortunately, the same COVID wave that is spiking across the country is now reaching a high point in Michigan. We have members and staff who are either awaiting test results or have tested positive themselves,” the GOP leader said in an e-mailed statement. “… We are going to act with caution and make sure that everyone is able to do the right thing and follow the most updated recommendations.”

The GOP leader says there’s nothing on the House agenda that that requires a vote before next week. Committee hearings can still be held at the discretion of their chair, but some committees announced cancellations.

Michigan has had near-record numbers of COVID cases and hospitalizations recently. Health officials say the surge is not expected to peak for weeks.

The Republican-led state Senate has not announced any changes to its plans.

WKAR NewsCOVID-19Coronavirus in Michigan
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
