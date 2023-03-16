© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
One of five in Antrim County pleads guilty in plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

WKAR Public Media | By Tyler Thompson | IPR
Published March 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT
One of the five defendants involved in a plot to kidnap governor Gretchen Whitmer in Antrim County has changed his plea to guilty.

54-year-old Brian Higgins could face up to five years in prison for one count of attempting to provide material support for terrorism. Higgins' charges were reduced; he was initially facing up to 20 years.

In exchange, he will testify against the remaining defendants. Shawn Fix, Eric Molitor, Michael Null and William Null are still facing charges for their involvement in the plot.

Prosecutors said Higgins was accused of organizing surveillance of Whitmer’s home in Elk Rapids where he provided a car, a dash-cam and a night vision scope.

His sentencing date has not been determined.

