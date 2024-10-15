© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

One-day strike averted at Michigan Medicine

Michigan Public | By Kate Wells
Published October 15, 2024 at 11:52 AM EDT
8/5/20 University Hospital and Michigan Medicine against a magenta late evening summer sky.
Scott C. Soderberg/UM Photography, Scott C. Soderberg
This is the first agreement reached by the newly formed collective bargaining unit, which had voted to authorize a one-day strike scheduled to begin October 15.

The union representing some 2,700 health care workers at the University of Michigan announced it reached a tentative, three-year agreement with the health system Monday night, just hours before a one-day strike was set to begin on October 15.

This is the first agreement reached for the newly formed collective bargaining unit of respiratory therapists, phlebotomists, ECMO specialists, clerical staff and others.

“We’re glad and relieved to have reached a tentative agreement with the University that allows workers to move forward and keep their focus on taking care of Michiganders,” said Larry Alcoff, SEIU Healthcare’s deputy trustee, in a statement.

“This agreement reflects our appreciation for these incredibly valuable members of our team. As always, our goal is to attract and retain the best health care professionals who can provide the high quality care we deliver every day to our patients,” said Dr. David Miller, president of U of M Health, in a statement. “Both negotiating teams worked tirelessly to reach this agreement, embodying the core values of teamwork, collaboration, caring and integrity that set Michigan Medicine apart as a premier academic medical center.”

SEIU Healthcare Michigan will schedule a ratification vote among its members in the coming weeks.

Editor's note: U of M holds Michigan Public's broadcast license.
WKAR News
Kate Wells
Kate Wells is a Peabody Award-winning journalist currently covering public health. She was a 2023 Pulitzer Prize finalist for her abortion coverage.
See stories by Kate Wells
As Election Day draws closer, ensure WKAR continues to provide the in-depth coverage of races, topics, and issues important to mid-Michigan. Your gift, no matter the size, supports critical analysis and diverse perspectives you need before heading to the polls. Donate today to keep these essential stories accessible to everyone.
DONATE