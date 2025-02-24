Whitmer administration pushing for expansion of pre-K programs

Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office on Monday used an event at a South Lyon early childhood learning center to promote her proposal to expand free pre-K programs to more Michigan three-year-olds.

Michigan’s FY 24-25 budget included a $655.3 million investment in the Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP), which provides pre-K for eligible four-year-olds.

The governor’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year increases funding to $676.1 million.

Beverly Walker-Griffea is the director of the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential. She said the free pre-K programs help Michigan parents save money on daycare.

“Saving families on average ten thousand dollars in child care costs, which adds up to an estimated $450 million,” said Walker-Griffea.

Whitmer’s proposed budget includes $61 million to expand a pilot program for three-year-olds.

But the budget proposal must get legislative approval.

State House Speaker Matt Hall has said he and his fellow Republicans are ready to take a hard look at the governor’s proposals. Though he added House Republicans “will not grow government at the expense of hardworking taxpayers.”

Expanding pre-K programs has the support of educators.

“No family should have to pay out-of-pocket for a high-quality preschool experience,” said Michael Lloyd, Principal at the South Lyon Early Childhood Center.

