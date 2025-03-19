© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Former employee of Michigan music legend accused of selling unreleased tracks

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published March 19, 2025 at 6:28 PM EDT
FILE - Eminem performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central," June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Carlos Osorio/AP
/
AP
FILE - Eminem performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central," June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

A former longtime employee of rapper Eminem is facing time in federal prison for allegedly selling some of the performer’s unreleased music.

The U.S. Attorney’s for the Eastern District of Michigan says 46-year-old Joseph Strange worked for Marshall Mathers, known as Eminem, for 14 years until 2021.

In January, prosecutors say, Mathers’ staff informed the FBI that previously unreleased Eminem music was being sold on various internet sites. The music was still in the process of being developed by Mathers.

Investigators allege Strange was identified as the seller.

“Protecting intellectual property from thieves is critical in safeguarding the exclusive rights of creators and protecting their original work from reproduction and distribution by individuals who seek to profit from the creative output of others,” said acting U.S. Attorney Julie Beck.

Strange has been charged with criminal infringement of a copyright and interstate transportation of stolen goods. He could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
