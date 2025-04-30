Whitmer on dealmaking with Trump: “I will fight back when I need to”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is responding to critics of her meetings with President Donald Trump by answering that they’ve yielded results. Whitmer, a Democrat serving her final term as governor, and widely considered a possible future presidential contender, says she still has fundamental disagreements with President Donald Trump. She also says face time with Trump, including a now-famously awkward Oval Office encounter, was worth it to win 21 new fighter jets heading to Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Macomb County.

Michigan Public Radio’s Rick Pluta spoke with the governor Wednesday about cutting a deal with a president with whom she’s had an adversarial relationship.

Rick Pluta: Governor Gretchen Whitmer, thanks for joining us.

Gretchen Whitmer: Happy to be with you.

RP: So why does this Selfridge deal matter, not just to Macomb County, not just to metro Detroit, but to the entire state of Michigan?

GW: Yeah, you know, this is a big deal. So the A-10, which is our fighter mission at Selfridge, is being retired. And the fighter mission matters because we think about Selfridge, it has an economic impact on the state of $850 million dollars a year. There are 30,000 jobs in Michigan that are related to Selfridge directly. And so not having a fighter mission would be a huge problem, not just for Selfridge but for a defense economy that we've been building out, advanced manufacturing. We think about aerospace as well as bases in Grayling, Alpena, and in Battle Creek. This has a massive impact on the state of Michigan. So I've been working to try to get a new fighter mission at Selfridge every year since I've been elected governor, and my predecessors did, as well, and we got it done, 21 F-15 EXs. This is the cutting edge, state-of-the-art planes and it's gonna have a generational impact on our economy.

RP: How did this come to be? Why now?

GW: Well, you know, after the election — I had been trying to get the Biden administration to do this — after the elections, I said, well, let's keep going. I'm going to keep trying to work with the Trump administration to get it done. And I was at the National Governors Association dinner at the White House. I raised it at that first opportunity with (U.S. Defense) Secretary (Pete) Hegseth that night, as well as when I sat next to Donald Trump at the dinner, you know, and I've had many conversations and meetings with the president on this issue. I've been relentless on this and they were receptive. And despite the fact that we’ve got a lot of differences and we don't agree on a lot of things, I take every opportunity to make the case for Michigan, whether it's about tariffs, Asian carp, or ice storms. Selfridge has been a part of all those conversations every time, too.

RP: As you mentioned, you've said you will work with everyone, anyone, but you have gotten a lot of pushback from folks within the Democratic Party about your work with this president. Now that this Selfridge deal is done, what's next? What are your plans for continuing to work with this administration?

GW: Well, listen, Rick, you know, I mean, I oppose this administration and a lot of things that they're doing, whether it's around their — what they've done on — you know, I mean, it's voluminous, the ways that we disagree, the things that we disagree on – from their tariff policy, the chaos that's been leaked, to the violation of people's civil rights, to the potential Medicaid cuts that are coming that are going to impact Michigan hospitals and Michiganders everywhere. That being said, I've got a duty to continue to try to get as much done for our state as I can. I’ve got to work with people that I don't always agree on. I always have, and I always will, try to do what's right for Michigan and that means continuing the conversation on preventing Asian carp from infiltrating the Great Lakes, getting relief for victims of the ice storm. It means continuing to work to try to get more economic development done in Michigan. So I will both fight back when I need to, and try to get Michigan's priorities done wherever I can.

RP: Finally, Governor, do you think Democratic voters, that is voters in your party, know that you still fundamentally disagree with President Trump?

GW: Yeah, of course they do. My values haven't changed. My oath is to serve the people of Michigan. It means standing up for our rights, it means fighting back when they've got tariff policies that are making Michiganders lose jobs or their costs go up. It also means getting at the table and being there to get a huge investment like Selfridge over the finish line. I can do both. I will do both, that's the ethos I've always led with.

RP: Governor Gretchen Whitmer, thanks so much.

GW: Thank you.