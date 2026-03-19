Repairs to suburban Detroit synagogue attacked earlier this month will take some time

Repairs are expected to take some time for the West Bloomfield synagogue attacked earlier this month.

Officials with Temple Israel released photos of the damage Thursday on its Facebook page.

Rabbi Josh Bennett said the building suffered extensive water and smoke damage.

“Our building is currently under a restoration phase,” Bennett told reporters, “We are actively, 24 hours a day, doing the initial stages of restoration and then we’ll move to a rebuilding process. There’s a lot of work to be done.”

Bennett and Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard criticized what they said was the unauthorized release, through social media, of footage of the attack and the damaged synagogue.

“Imagine, if you will, if this was your home,” said Bouchard, “and someone had broke into your home, looking to kill your kid ... and you saw a video on the news about it.”

The federal investigation into the March 12 attack continues. The suspected attacker was the only person to die in what the FBI has described as a targeted attack on the Jewish community.

A temple security officer was injured, but Bennett said he is recuperating at home and is expected to make a full recovery. Dozens of first responders were treated for smoke inhalation.