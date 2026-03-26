"No Kings" protests to take place across Mid-Michigan

People across Mid-Michigan will gather to protest the Trump administration this weekend as part of the national No Kings movement.

This will be the movement’s third nationwide protest. Its previous protests have drawn millions of attendees, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Over 3,100 protests are expected across the country, including several protests in Mid-Michigan.

Gayle Snyder is an administrator for the No Kings protest in Brighton. She says these protests are all about community.

“It shows the solidarity among the people who oppose the Trump regime,” she said. “It’s almost like a celebration, in a way, because we’re so glad to be together.”

Snyder says this solidarity helps communicate with local lawmakers.

“It shows our lawmakers that we’re not kidding,” Snyder said. “Having such a turnout shows the powers that be that there are plenty of us that disagree with what they’re doing.”

The movement has gained popularity sinceits first event, held on Trump’s birthday in June 2025.

According to its website , No Kings is “a sustained national resistance to tyranny, spreading from small towns to city centers and across every community determined to defend democracy.”