Grand Rapids radar outage comes as storms move in overnight, with severe threat higher Tuesday

The Doppler radar in Grand Rapids that helps monitor a large portion of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula is down as storms are expected overnight and the risk of severe weather increases Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says the outage was not planned and involves a part that does not usually fail. Meteorologist Joe Ceru said technicians have brought in a replacement part and the tools needed for repairs from a neighboring office.

“There was a part that typically, we don’t typically have failures with, but we are able to obtain the part and the tool to fix said part on our radar from a neighboring office,” Ceru said. “Our technicians are in the midst of repairing it, as we speak.”

Ceru said the Grand Rapids radar is an important tool for tracking weather across southwest Michigan and a broad stretch of the Lower Peninsula, especially when storms begin moving in.

“The radar being our greatest tool here to scan the skies of southwest Michigan, it gives us a large ability to be able to tell when and how severe storms will be moving through,” he said.

Even with the outage, Ceru said forecasters can still rely on neighboring radar sites to monitor storms and issue warnings if needed.

“We do have neighboring radars that we can also use to fill in the gaps,” he said.

Storms are possible overnight, mainly between midnight and 8 a.m. Ceru said damaging wind and hail are possible during that first round.

A greater threat is expected Tuesday afternoon, when stronger storms could bring more damaging wind and hail, along with the possibility of an isolated tornado.

Ceru said the most important message for the public is to be prepared and make sure warnings can get through if conditions worsen.

“So if everyone can have a safety plan and multiple ways to get warning alarms and alerts, NOAA weather radio, your cell phone,” Ceru said. “Make sure that your cell phone is queued in with an app or information, so you can get alerts onto your phone.”

He also urged families to talk through what they would do if severe weather warnings are issued.

“Really make sure that you have and that your family has a safety plan in place so they know what to do and where to go,” Ceru said.