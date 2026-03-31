Athletic directors are traditionally male, but three Michiganian women are changing the narrative through leadership and success

The path to women working their way into athletic administration has not been an easy one, but it has shaped the industry and allowed women to further break down barriers. Nicole Norris, East Lansing High School’s Athletic Director, has been an advocate for women to empower others while applying themselves in their work and just go for it, even if they don’t check all of the boxes.

The passion for sports for Norris, Swartz Creek High School athletic director Adrian Trzebiatowski, and Grand Valley State University Athletic Director Keri Becker began at young ages, but each came to the conclusion that work in sports administration was the right choice at very different times in their lives and under opposing circumstances. While they each took their own journeys, the mindset of providing opportunities and supporting fellow women stands true.

“I think it starts with being a leader in your classroom, or on your team, or volunteering to help younger kids in a sport,” said Becker, who was recently named as one of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics 2026 AD’s of the year “There are a lot of leadership opportunities out there before you actually get into an administrative role. I want to make sure that we’re providing opportunities for young women to do those things.”

Becker found love in coaching while attending Saginaw Valley State University, pursuing a degree in criminal justice. She began working in SVSU’s intramural sports department, made connections within the unit, and eventually became a student graduate assistant. It was there that she found her niche, jumped into NCAA compliance, and soon after received her masters degree en route to becoming an accomplished athletic administrator.

“People always say, ‘What prepared you the most?’ And I always say being a student athlete, being a coach, and obviously an associate AD,” said Becker, who played softball while attending SVSU. “I’ve walked in the shoes of the people I’m serving, so you can’t replace that experience with any professional development.”

Keri Becker

Being an athletic director was not something that Trzebiatowski initially thought of. She played basketball at the community college level before eventually graduating from Western Michigan in 2002 with her teaching degree, and ultimately went back to school at Northwestern University, where she received a certificate in orthotics and prosthetics. Trzebiatowski has been a long-time Dragon, teaching health and physical education, while coaching the girls varsity basketball team. Five years ago, she found herself in the role of AD after the retirement of Sue Calvo, who was in Trzebiatowski’s shoes before and was a mentor through it all.

“I think that you just find people that they kind of connect with, and they kind of wrap their arms around you, and help build confidence, help build leadership capacity,” said Trzebiatowski. “I think that’s really where you find strong mentors like that, then that’s where you actually find a niche.”

Title IX was finalized in 1972. It was a law that prohibited sex-based discrimination, giving women the chance to step into the spotlight, and ultimately into unknown territories in the world of sports. The number of women as athletic directors has continued to grow.

Merrily Dean Baker, Michigan State’s first female - and only to date - Athletic Director -was a pioneer for women in sports administration. During her time at MSU, from 1992-95, she served as the athletic director, initiated several advisory committees for athletes, created an outreach program, and began an athlete mentor program.

At the time, she was the first woman to be named an AD in the Big Ten, and just the second in the NCAA at a Division 1 football playing program. As of 2026, there are 279 women in college athletic director roles, 62 at the Division 1 level. Over the last 10 years, that number has seen an increase of 82%.

However, the State of Michigan continues to lag in hiring women to be Athletic Directors at major programs. The University of Michigan, for example, has never hired a woman for its top athletic job.

Nicole Norris

With women feeling more comfortable and feeling that they have the ability to step into the field, the hope to keep continuing to pave the way is there for Norris, who grew up with two parents in the education industry, and eventually went on to join the track and field team at Alma College and receive her degree. She said that helping young women begin to dream big starts before administration. Providing young women in high school with leadership opportunities allows them to find their niche before stepping into the real world.

Becker has her eyes set on retirement in the next four to five years, and she wants to continue leaving an impact for generations of women in athletics for years to come. She said she wants to make the biggest impact she can, and hopes to continue to fill the pipeline and remain a resource for young female athletes and women who crave the sports industry for years to come.

“My influence once I retire will go down, so I think it’s continuing to take that responsibility, utilize the influence, and in the breadth of connections I have, to make sure I’m paying it forward,” said Becker.

