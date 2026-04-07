Fans welcome University of Michigan men's basketball team home after National Championship win

When the Michigan men’s basketball team returned to campus after their National Championship win, a parking lot full of fans was there to congratulate them.

Grace Hemminger and Shelby Reid are both sophomores at the University of Michigan.

“We wanted to show up and show support,” Hemminger said.

She said she knew all of the players.

“They're all likable. So, I just feel like they're very easy to root for,” she said.

Reid called the win “historic.” The team defeated UConn 69-63 Monday night, clinching the University of Michigan’s first national championship since 1989. It’s the second championship in program history.

On Sunday night, several students had camped out in front of South U bars, eager to watch the game. Reid said there were even mattresses out.

“It’s so exciting,” Reid said. “And I'm just so proud to go to school here.” She said when the buzzer sounded, they ran out of their apartment, hearing screams of excitement throughout their entire building. “We didn’t believe it,” she continued.

1 of 2 — 5175.jpg Grace Hemminger and Shelby Reid, sophomores at the University of Michigan, attend the welcome event for the team. Kalloli Bhatt / Michigan Public 2 of 2 — 5176.jpg 1988 alumn Frank Audia holds sign reading "Morez 4 Prez", referencing forward Morez Johnson Jr., at the event. Kalloli Bhatt / Michigan Public

Frank Audia is a 1988 alumnus of U of M, along with his wife and two of his kids. He says it’s been a long time coming — and what makes this team special is their willingness to do the hard things.

“I really admire what Dusty's been able to do. You bring different people together from diverse backgrounds and get them to figure out how to work together, play for each other, sacrifice for one another, right?”

Michigan’s head coach, Dusty May, told the fans how much he and his players appreciate them.

“We brought it all year. Every home game. You guys were there every step of the way.”

Several players spoke up, including guard Nimari Burnett.

“Shout out to Michigan fans, thank you guys for supporting us all these years,” he said. “Y'all made my time here so, so special. I cried just because I'm just so grateful for all of you guys.”

“You guys made this year very, very special for me,” said 2026 Big Ten Player of the Year Yaxel Lendeborg.

And forward Will Tschetter commended the fans for “packing out Crisler."

“This is a great group of guys,” he said. “What a way to end it.”

Long-time fan Frank Audia said the win was rewarding not only for the team, but for the university and the fans.

“They had really put in all the work,” Audia said. “And, you know, sometimes when you don't have your best games, you still need to figure out how to win, and they did that.”