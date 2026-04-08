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As demand for hospice care increases, Lansing nonprofit breaks ground on expansion

WKAR Public Media | By Lillian Williams
Published April 8, 2026 at 2:49 PM EDT
A woman stands in front of Stoneleigh Residence employees before they break ground on the new expansion.
Lillian Williams
/
WKAR-MSU
A blessing is given as Stoneleigh Residence employees before they break ground on the new expansion.

Demand for end-of-life specialized care is increasing nationwide, and a Mid-Michigan provider says that has led to a facility expansion that broke ground today.

Hospice of Lansing plans to add four bedrooms to its Stoneleigh Residence by next spring.

The expansion by the nonprofit has been in the works since 2020.

Executive Director Heather Vida says her organization turns away more than 100 families each year because they don’t have enough rooms.

"What we want to do is make sure there are beds available for everyone at any time," she said.

The expansion will take the facility from eight bedrooms to 12.

By 2030, about one in four Michigan residents is expected to be over the age of 60 which means the need for hospice services is projected to increase.

Vida says she wants the residence to be a home away from home for as many people as possible.

"With the aging population, as well as taking care of anyone that is sick or terminal, that need is there, and home is where they want to be, but they can’t always stay there."

Employees of Custom Built Design and Remodeling break ground on the Stoneleigh Residence expansion for Hospice of Lansing.
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Employees of Custom Built Design and Remodeling break ground on the Stoneleigh Residence expansion for Hospice of Lansing.
Lillian Williams / WKAR-MSU
Shovels with bows on them are stuck in the dirt outside of Stoneleigh Residence in Lansing
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Shovels are adorned with bows and construction hats outside of Stoneleigh Residence at Hospice of Lansing before employees break ground on their expansion.
Lillian Williams / WKAR-MSU
A pond with a rocky shore is pictured outside of Stoneleigh Residence. An excavator is in the background.
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An excavator is seen behind pond outside of Stoneleigh Residence at Hospice of Lansing before ground is broken on a facility expansion.
Lillian Williams / WKAR-MSU

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