As demand for hospice care increases, Lansing nonprofit breaks ground on expansion

Demand for end-of-life specialized care is increasing nationwide, and a Mid-Michigan provider says that has led to a facility expansion that broke ground today.

Hospice of Lansing plans to add four bedrooms to its Stoneleigh Residence by next spring.

The expansion by the nonprofit has been in the works since 2020.

Executive Director Heather Vida says her organization turns away more than 100 families each year because they don’t have enough rooms.

"What we want to do is make sure there are beds available for everyone at any time," she said.

The expansion will take the facility from eight bedrooms to 12.

By 2030, about one in four Michigan residents is expected to be over the age of 60 which means the need for hospice services is projected to increase.

Vida says she wants the residence to be a home away from home for as many people as possible.

"With the aging population, as well as taking care of anyone that is sick or terminal, that need is there, and home is where they want to be, but they can’t always stay there."