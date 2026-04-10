Lansing bishop set to retire after nearly 20 years

For bishops, 75 isn't a regular birthday — it means it’s almost time to retire.

Bishop Earl Boyea of the Diocese of Lansing, who turns 75 on April 10, is required to submit his letter of resignation to the Pope after 18 years of service.

Boyea was chosen by Pope Benedict XVI as the fifth bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Lansing in 2008.

Bishops are generally responsible for overseeing a diocese, which is a geographic region of the Catholic Church. The Lansing diocese includes Clinton, Eaton, Genesee, Hillsdale, Ingham, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston, Shiawassee and Washtenaw Counties.

Boyea explained in a letter addressed to the diocese that all bishops send in a letter of resignation once they turn 75.

“What is unique about this year, is that it calls from me, according to Canon Law, a letter to the Holy Father tendering my resignation from my ministry as the Bishop of the Diocese of Lansing,” Boyea explained.

Boyea said the letter will initially find its way to the papal nuncio, who serves as a representative for the Pope in the United States.

The papal nuncio will search for possible replacements throughout the country and eventually narrow the options down to three candidates.

“After a good number of letters are received and appropriate vetting has been done of various candidates, the nuncio will then submit three names to the Dicastery for Bishops in Rome, where another screening will take place,” Boyea said.

The Pope will then choose Lansing’s new bishop, who will join the diocese within three months of accepting the offer.

The church is currently conducting interviews and surveys of the clergy and the congregation.

“This will give the new bishop a good description of our diocese as he moves to become our new leader in faith,” Boyea said.