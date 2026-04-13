McMorrow turns in Senate campaign signatures to get on Michigan ballot

State Senator Mallory McMorrow (D-Royal Oak) turned in nominating petition signatures Monday in her campaign for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat.

Polling has consistently shown the Democratic Senate primary race to be close between McMorrow, Congresswoman Haley Stevens (MI-11), and former Wayne County Health Director Dr. Abdul El-Sayed.

Both of McMorrow's main opponents have each carved their own political lanes through supporting moderate and progressive policies, respectively.

Stevens is a member of the House Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan group “committed to advancing common-sense solutions to key issues facing our nation.” Meanwhile, El-Sayed supports policies like Medicare for All and has been endorsed by Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, a foundational leader in American progressive politics.

McMorrow’s proposed agenda has reflected a mix of both political styles, calling for universal healthcare and pledging to support small and medium-sized businesses. When asked if she considered herself a progressive Monday, McMorrow said she considers herself “pragmatic.”

She argued most people don’t identify with labels.

“This is the campaign for everybody. If you’re pissed off, if you’re scared, if you’re angry that government hasn’t worked for you, I don’t care about lanes. I care about meeting you,” McMorrow told reporters.

On the Republican side of the race, former Congressman Mike Rogers is the clear frontrunner in his primary. Last week, the conservative Senate Leadership Fund promised $45 million to helping his campaign through ads starting this fall.

McMorrow said the large amount of money in play means Democrats need to run as if they’re up against a Republican incumbent — although the seat is currently held by a Democrat, Gary Peters, who is not seeking another term. McMorrow said her own experience flipping a state Senate seat in her first campaign makes her the best one for the job.

“I’m the only candidate in this race who has beaten a Republican incumbent to get into the office, the only candidate in this race who, for the last few cycles, has been campaigning statewide, not for myself, but to build real power, to help people,” McMorrow said.

She’s the second Democrat to turn in signatures to get on the August primary ballot. Stevens became the first last week. The El-Sayed campaign also plans to submit its paperwork this week.

All three campaigns say they’re turning in 30,000 signatures, the maximum number allowed. Each is using that as a measure of their support in the competitive race.

McMorrow’s campaign made a point Monday of saying her signatures came from an all-volunteer effort whereas many campaigns rely on paid canvassers.

Another measure of early support will come out later this week. On Wednesday, quarterly campaign finance reports are due, which could give insight to how much financial backing each camp has.