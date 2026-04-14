Michigan State club volleyball serves as a safe space for elite players to balance school and the sport they love

Years of training, high expectations and overwhelming fatigue can make even the most passionate youth athletes walk away from the sport they love. Tournaments and practices quickly fill weekends and evenings, leaving little time for rest, friendships, or simply being a kid. What once felt like an escape begins to feel like an obligation.

Pressure and burnout push many athletes out of organized sports, with nearly 70% quitting by the age of 13 . For those who continue to play in college, the struggle doesn’t end as research indicates that student-athletes are at an increased risk for depression, anxiety, emotional exhaustion and struggles with identity, often driven by a variety of pressures.

But for many players on the Michigan State women’s club volleyball team, pressure and burnout weren’t enough to make them leave the sport behind.

“I play volleyball because it brings me a sense of confidence and I love being a part of a team,” sophomore middle hitter Tatum Wilson said. “I tried out for the club because I did not feel ready to give up the sport after high school and wanted a chance to keep playing while being able to meet new people.”

Wilson, club treasurer, acknowledges the pressure that volleyball can bring, even at the club level. Practicing three times a week from 9 to 11 p.m. and travelling to tournaments on weekends at least once a month, the team still carries a significant commitment despite being a club program.

Hannah Greer

That dedication however, has translated into early success this season. The Green team (A team) started off 11-4 and was ranked in the National College Volleyball Federation’s (NCVF) top 20. The White team (B team) opened up 6-5.

The team’s competitive nature is something Wilson understands well. Having played since seventh grade, she understands the emotional demands that often come with the sport.

“I definitely have felt pressure from volleyball,” Wilson said. “I am someone that does not like to let people down, especially my teammates. I think at times when pressure was immense and my confidence and attitude were rocky, being surrounded by uplifting people truly helped.”

Volleyball serves as an escape from stress rather than the source of it for secretary Kate Horvath.

“Volleyball is my escape from all the other stress in my life,” Horvath, a senior outside hitter, said. “Whether it be academics, personal, family issues or friend drama, volleyball is one place where I can get out of my own head and play the sport I love. It immediately boosts my mental health which affects my life heavily out of the gym.”

Horvath has remained dedicated to volleyball since fourth grade, even as countless others around her quit during those years. She has faced her own share of challenges, but instead of walking away, she learned to navigate them while continuing to play the sport she loves.

“I have definitely faced burnout before, when other stressors in my life are at an all time high and I don't think I have enough time or energy to dedicate to the sport,” Horvath said. “Being able to talk to family, friends and therapists has helped me realize that continuing (playing) is the best option, as it keeps my mental game stronger and makes me a more productive person in my other endeavors. It has kept me going when times are stressful, and something that I now know has been necessary for my success.”

Hannah Greer

Horvath’s experience with the club program highlights how volleyball can be a stress reliever and a source of personal growth. For Wilson, the sense of support and connection has reinforced why she chose to continue playing in college.

The same has been true for club president Sarah Calanchi, whose involvement in the club has shaped her identity for the better.

After competing at Millikin University, a Division III in Decatur, Illinois, Calanchi transferred to MSU after her freshman year. During that transition, she could’ve given up on volleyball, but she knew she wanted to continue playing in some way at Michigan State.

“Volleyball has been a huge part of my life for many years,” senior defensive specialist/libero Calanchi said. “It has been such a great outlet for me but also has allowed me to push through hardships. I have learned the majority of my life lessons from this sport.”

At Michigan State, club volleyball offers students the opportunity to play a sport they love while balancing academics and other commitments. For these women, club volleyball has impacted their identities in a way that empowers, rather than confines who they are.

“Yes, volleyball is a colossal part of my life, it has shaped me into the person I am today and has given me a plethora of opportunities,” Wilson said. “I try navigating a balance so that volleyball does not consume my whole identity but brings out the best parts.”

Hannah Greer

In many ways, volleyball has shaped the best parts of who they are, fostering traits that extend far beyond the court.

“A lot of my identity is surrounded around volleyball,” Horvath said. “It affects my school and work schedules and is something I have always centered my life around. I take a lot of pride in being an athlete, as I believe it has given me a strong sense of leadership and confidence, which I carry in all aspects in my life.”

“Playing volleyball has shaped me into the person I am today and has allowed me to become a great leader, competitor, teammate, coach and so much more,” Calanchi said.

Through competition, the MSU club volleyball program has created a community where athletes can grow, support each other and carry lessons learned into every part of their lives.

“I love the people in this club,” Horvath said. “We are all college kids who face a lot of pressure, and we are all able to lean on one another while we go through these experiences together, and go through the most transformative years of our lives with one another.”

Volleyball is not who they are, but something they choose to do. Now, it’s fun again— something they love, on their own terms.

“Being on this team has definitely reshaped my relationship with volleyball,” Wilson said. “I have never had this much fun playing this sport and from all my years playing volleyball it has never been like this.”