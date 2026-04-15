3 tornadoes confirmed in West, Mid-Michigan storm survey

The National Weather Service has confirmed multiple tornadoes touched down across parts of West and Mid-Michigan during severe storms Tuesday night.

According to meteorologist Brandon Hoving with the agency’s Grand Rapids office, survey teams have identified at least three tornadoes so far.

Two tornadoes were confirmed in Allegan County, including one rated EF-0 and another rated EF-1. That EF-1 tornado continued into Barry County, where crews are still assessing damage.

A separate EF-1 tornado was also confirmed in Mid-Michigan. Survey teams say it began in Montcalm County and tracked east into Gratiot County.

Earlier in the day, National Weather Service crews were investigating several areas of significant damage, including in Middleton, where strong winds tore the canopy off a Sunoco gas station and tossed it aside.

Survey teams focused on three main corridors: from Allegan County into Barry County, the Carson City area in Montcalm County, and an area near Gerald R. Ford International Airport outside Grand Rapids.

“It’s very investigative, and it takes hours to do,” Hoving said.

Crews examine damage patterns to determine whether it was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds. That includes looking at how trees and structures are damaged, the direction debris fell, and gathering photos, videos, and firsthand accounts from residents.

The National Weather Service says most field work wrapped up Wednesday, but teams are still reviewing damage in parts of Barry County and may expand surveys into Calhoun County after consulting with local officials.

Officials add that the investigation can continue in the coming days as additional photos and video are submitted, which could lead to more confirmed tornadoes or updated details on storm tracks and intensity.

