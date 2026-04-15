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NWS surveying Mid-Michigan storm damage after possible tornado

WKAR Public Media
Published April 15, 2026 at 12:04 PM EDT
damage from possible tornado in Middleton.
Emma J Nelson
Canopy of Sunoco gas station was torn off overnight after storms in Middleton.

The National Weather Service is investigating whether tornadoes touched down across Michigan, including parts of Mid-Michigan, after severe storms caused significant damage overnight.

In Middleton, one of the most visible signs of the storm's force came at a Sunoco gas station, where the canopy over the pumps was torn loose and thrown aside. The damage is now a focal point for investigators as they work to determine whether a tornado was responsible.

Meteorologist Brandon Hoving with the NWS office in Grand Rapids says multiple survey teams are in the field working to confirm whether damage was caused by tornadoes or straight-line winds.

Teams are focusing on three main areas: from Allegan County to Barry County, the Carson City area in Montcalm County, and a location just east of Gerald R. Ford International Airport near Grand Rapids.

“It’s very investigative, and it takes hours to do,” Hoving said.

Survey crews are examining damage to trees and buildings and looking at the direction debris fell. Tornadoes typically leave a distinct pattern compared to straight-line winds. Crews are also interviewing residents and collecting photos and video to determine whether a tornado formed, where it started, and how long and wide its path may have been.

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Emma J Nelson
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Emma J Nelson

The storms also forced school closures in the Middleton area. Fulton Middle and High School are closed due to storm damage.

Overnight, the Grand Rapids office issued 11 tornado warnings along with multiple severe thunderstorm warnings as storms moved across the region.

Power outages remain widespread. Consumers Energy reports tens of thousands of customers across the state are without electricity, including clusters between Carson City and Middleton, near Laingsburg, and along the I-94 corridor. Restoration times vary throughout the day.

Local services have also been affected. Meridian Township officials say phone and network systems were disrupted and are asking residents to delay non-urgent business until later in the day.

The National Weather Service is expected to release more information once survey teams complete their work.

This is a developing story.
WKAR News
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