Michigan State Fencing Club builds a legacy of over 100 years of impact

With over 100 years of competition at Michigan State, the club fencing team continues to build a tight-knit and competitive program, blending experienced athletes with newcomers in a culture centered on growth, inclusion and camaraderie.

The club has steadily expanded in recent years, bringing in new members throughout the academic calendar while maintaining a consistent structure in how the team operates.

“The club has grown every year that I’ve been here. We bring in new people year-round, so we are always recruiting and looking to add to our numbers,” said graduate student Ceili Wildmann, the club’s president.

Practices are held Monday through Thursday every week from 8 to 10 p.m. in the basement of IM West and follow a structured format designed to accommodate fencers of all skill levels. Sessions begin with group activities before transitioning into more specialized training.

“We start with group warmups or a game, then we break into our weapon groups, and the captains take us through the rest of practice with drills, practice bouting, lessons with coaches, and open fencing,” Wildmann said.

Beyond the technical side of the sport, Wildmann emphasized that the culture within the fencing club plays a major role in why members continue to show up and stay involved.

“We’re like a big family; we love board game nights, movie watch parties, and little gatherings with our squads,” Wildmann said. “We’ll also celebrate holidays together and share meals after practices and tournaments. We welcome everyone where they are in life and make sure they make some new lifelong friends.”

That welcoming atmosphere extends to beginners, who make up a significant portion of the club’s membership each year. Unlike some other club programs that often require prior experience, the fencing club actively encourages students to try the sport for the first time.

“Yes, we recruit anyone and everyone. You can walk into any of our practices knowing nothing about fencing and walk out with a fun experience,” Wildmann said. “Our recruiter will take new members through the basics before they join the group, and we provide all the gear. You don’t even have to be athletic to enjoy fencing. It’s a sport you can enjoy at any pace or skill level.”

Still, like many club sports, the team faces challenges, particularly when it comes to maintaining roster depth and navigating logistical changes.

“Some years we’ve had a hard time filling rosters for competitions, so we could always recruit more people who are interested in competing,” Wildmann said. “I think a lot of clubs have struggled financially, but thanks to our alumni and our fundraising team, our funding has remained pretty stable.”

One of the most significant upcoming challenges for the program is a change in facilities. While the new MSU Student Recreation and Wellness Center is a vast upgrade for many clubs who regularly meet at IM West, the change could impact both storage and day-to-day operations.

Ceili Wildmann

“We are heartbroken to have to say goodbye to our practice space when IM West closes at the end of the month,” Wildmann said. “Our new space has a fraction of the storage we need, and we won’t have a dedicated armory to store personal and club gear in.”

The loss of a dedicated armory, a key component for storing fencing equipment, presents additional hurdles for the team as it works to maintain organization and accessibility for its members.

“It will be a challenge to maintain membership and our gear with the upcoming changes, and we hope it won’t affect our season results next year,” Wildmann said.

Despite these obstacles, the club continues to serve as a meaningful community for its members, offering both athletic and personal connections that extend beyond the sport itself.

“I’ve made lifelong friends and even met my husband while fencing here,” Wildmann said. “The club gave me a community when I was feeling very isolated in college, and I’ve loved competing on the team alongside my friends.”

Looking ahead, the team remains focused on maintaining its competitive edge while adapting to its new environment.

“We want to maintain our equilibrium through the move to (Student Recreation and Wellness Center), and we want to train with all eyes on the prize of regional and national awards,” Wildmann said. “We work hard to do well at the sport we love, so of course we want to see it pay off in competitions.”

As the program continues to grow, its leadership hopes to build on its current foundation while preserving the culture that has made it successful.

“I hope we continue to grow and continue to inspire a love of fencing in college students,” Wildmann said. “We have one of the most solid programs in our conference, and I hope that we maintain our standard of excellence while achieving new things.”

