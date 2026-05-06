Accepting the challenge: MSU club softball builds successful program by creating its own resources

The Michigan State club softball team has built a winning program entirely on its own. The club fundraises to afford its own uniforms, hire umpires, and to secure practice fields and basic equipment. It plays year-round without financial support from the university, like other club-level athletic programs, and yet remains one of the top teams in its division.

The players can’t just focus on playing softball — they also have to worry about covering costs and supporting the team financially. Players pay a $400 annual club fee, then collectively raise $7,500 to fund additional expenses needed to compete. In total, the club depends on roughly $15,000 each year to cover all operating costs.

However, fundraising hasn’t stopped them, as they compete year-after-year in the Great Lakes East Conference in the National Club Softball Association (NCSA). After reaching the NCSA World Series tournament in the 2023-2024 season, players say it has only fueled their desire to get back and go even further.

For senior shortstop Taryn Murphy, fundraising is just another commitment she manages alongside softball.

“From my experience having to fundraise while going to practice, school and work can get very stressful,” said Murphy. “It adds another task to complete by a deadline.”

The added responsibility of fundraising is something the entire team must manage alongside their already demanding schedules.

Shelly Aulph

“We typically fundraise online,” said the team's vice president Oliva Schaumas, a junior outfielder. “It does affect school at times when needing to constantly reach out and bring money in for the team.”

In addition to fundraising, players also take on the operational responsibilities that would typically be handled by a university-funded program.

“Without support like an actual team, all the planning, driving, food and expenses rely on individual players and the board,” said Murphy. “You learn very quickly to be self-sufficient.”

This dynamic has led to a culture of problem-solving and adaptable players. It has shaped a team that is constantly finding ways to work around challenges and stay competitive.

“I think it has been the norm for so long that adapting to our situation has been easy,” said Schmaus. “Even though we do not have university support, we have built strong relationships with local businesses that provide us with things we need.”

Their motivation to play comes from the love of the game and the special bonds shared between teammates, even as they navigate the challenges of funding.

Freshman Elise Mantay, the team's leader in strikeouts and ERA, explained that while fundraising adds responsibility, it ultimately reinforces why the team continues to play.

“We are truly playing because we love the sport,” said Mantay, a right-hander.

That shared passion is what keeps players committed to the program and drives them to compete at a high level. Their intensity exceeds that of a typical club team.

Shelly Aulph

“A lot of girls on the team are extremely dedicated,” said Murphy. “I feel like many other clubs do not take their sport as seriously as girls on this team do. Lots of girls get extra practices outside of our schedule times and play like we are playing at the D1 level.”

For many players, that level of commitment doesn’t take away from the enjoyment — it adds to it.

When Murphy transferred to MSU after playing softball at Mott Community College in Flint, Michigan, she knew wanted to keep playing the sport she loved.

At a moment where she could have stepped away from the sport, Murphy instead found a home within the club, sparking her love for softball again.

Madison Cytlak

“Since I joined the team as a junior, I originally felt like an outcast because I did not know anyone,” said Murphy. “However, the team welcomed me and taught me how to join a place when I'm new.”

The club has impacted the players on and off the field, and even without university funds, the team has built something strong, rooted in friendship.

“What sets us apart is our chemistry,” said Schmaus. “We take it very seriously to build a strong chemistry on and off the field on the team. Not only does it reflect in our playing but also our impressions on who we interact with.”

Together, the club shares a love for the game, competing with passion and intensity while making friendships and memories that last a lifetime.

“Being around people who share the same passion creates a really strong bond, and those friendships go beyond just softball,” said Mantay.

