Former missionary school in Jackson back on the market for $3 million

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A former missionary school campus is up for sale in Jackson.

The school was built in 1911 and operated as East Intermediate School for more than six decades. It became New Tribes Mission for most of the remainder of its time leading up to its closure in 2020.

It includes a theatre with more than 100 seats, a school cafeteria and a three-story basketball court with an indoor track.

There are also 40 dorm units with capacity to hold more than 70 residents.

The property, adjacent to Henry Ford Hospital, was previously listed for sale for $7.5 million but now has an asking price of $3 million.

Community members are hoping whoever purchases the campus will preserve the historic building.