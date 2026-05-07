Jackson revives No Mow May while East Lansing moves away from program

The city of Jackson is once again taking part in “No Mow May,” encouraging residents to leave parts of their backyards unmowed through the end of May to help pollinators such as bees and butterflies.

The voluntary initiative allows residents to temporarily stop mowing designated rear yard areas to provide food sources and habitat for pollinators during an important early spring period when resources can be limited.

“Residents may choose not to mow designated rear yard areas during the month of May, just to help provide a temporary habitat and floral resources for pollinators,” said Christina Crouch, the city's communications manager.

According to the city, the program runs May 1-31 and applies only to rear yards. Front yards and grass along roadways must still comply with city ordinances.

Jackson previously participated in the initiative in 2023 before bringing it back this year following recommendations from the city’s Environmental Commission and renewed community interest, Crouch said. The Jackson City Council approved the return of the program during an April meeting.

Under Jackson ordinances, grass and weeds generally cannot exceed 8 inches. Crouch said the city’s Community Development Department handles complaints about overgrown lawns and can direct contractors to mow properties that violate ordinances, with costs billed to property owners. The No Mow May exemption only applies to rear yards during May.

The city has also provided diagrams and public guidance to help residents understand which areas qualify for the program, Crouch said.

The goal, she added, is to help create “a balanced and healthier neighborhood in our community.”

Jackson’s renewed participation comes as East Lansing is moving away from its seasonal No Mow May program in favor of a year-round pollinator-friendly landscaping approach.

East Lansing officials announced this spring that the city would retire its annual enforcement pause connected to No Mow May and instead encourage residents to pursue pollinator-supportive landscaping throughout the year.

In a statement announcing the change, East Lansing Environmental Sustainability and Resiliency Manager Cliff Walls said, “No Mow May raised real awareness about pollinators and got a lot of residents thinking differently about their yards. But a one-month mowing enforcement pause was never going to be the long-term answer.