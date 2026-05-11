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Michigan’s Data Center Divide: News, Guides & Local Impact
Michigan is becoming a hotspot for data center development, with proposals across the state raising questions about energy use, water demand, land impact, and transparency. As companies expand the infrastructure behind cloud computing and artificial intelligence, communities are weighing the local consequences.Michigan’s Data Center Divide is WKAR News’ reporting hub on why companies are targeting Michigan, how data centers could affect electricity rates and local resources, and what it means for residents.

Meridian Township board takes next steps to adopt data center moratorium

WKAR Public Media | By Clara Lincolnhol
Published May 11, 2026 at 4:51 PM EDT
Members of the Meridian Township Board approved a data center and battery energy storage systems moratoria during a meeting on May 7.
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Members of the Meridian Township Board approved a data center and battery energy storage systems moratoria during a meeting on May 7.

Meridian Township is in the process of putting a data center moratorium in place, joining other communities in the state.

Township Board members voted to approve the moratorium, which would last six months and could be extended during a meeting on May 7.

In a previous meeting, some members questioned whether a moratorium was the best course of action.

The moratorium would exist while the township creates permanent regulations to govern any future data center developments in the community, said Tim Schmitt, the community planning and development director.

"This would be the first step, and then we will work with the township attorneys to develop an ordinance," he said.

Scott Hendrickson, the township board supervisor, said there are not currently any plans or proposals for a data center in Meridian Township.

He also said it is unlikely there ever will be one due to limited viable industrial land available to developers in the community.

"This is merely our recognition that this is an emerging issue for communities around us and across the state, and an acknowledgement that these kinds of proposals are something that need to be very carefully handled if and when they ever come," Hendrickson said.

He said he hopes proper regulations will be developed within the six month timeframe.

The Board also voted to approve a separate moratorium that would address battery energy storage systems.

It would also last six months and and would give the township time to create regulations for that type of development.

"These are new developments and I guess the question we have is we don't know what we don't know and the ramifications and implications for development of these types of operations," said Peter Trezise, board trustee.

The board will vote whether to adopt the moratoria in the next meeting.
WKAR News
Clara Lincolnhol
See stories by Clara Lincolnhol
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