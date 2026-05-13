East Lansing Art Festival returns to downtown for 63rd year

The East Lansing Art Festival returns to the city’s downtown this weekend with the goal of sparking joy in the community. The annual event features a variety of artwork, music, and food.

East Lansing Art Festival and Art Initiatives Coordinator Heather Majano said the two-day event will feature 165 artists lining the streets of Albert and MAC avenues. This year marks the festival’s 63rd year.

“[The festival is] something that you can rely on to kind of open the festival season for the year in the area, and get those winter blues, shake them off, and see your neighbors and see some beautiful art,” she said.

Majano said this year’s festival will include a new feature she’s especially excited about.

“We have something I’m calling ‘joy stations,’” she said. “I’ve been looking for the joy in my life in moments when it’s maybe a little bit more difficult… so I thought I’d bring that to the art festival and just add a little silliness that makes people stop and get out of their own way.”

Majano said the joy stations will include activities such as painting with local artist Sara Pulver, blowing bubbles, and popping bubble wrap.

“I’m really hoping that people walk away with a smile on their face, maybe their wallets a little lighter and their art collection a little heavier,” she said. “I hope folks come to the festival, can breathe, and just experience some lightness.”

Other artists at the event include assemblage artist Steve Baibak, printmaker Alynn Guerra, mixed media artist Steph Joy Hogan, and Daniel J. Hogan.

The festival opens Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m..

A full schedule of events and featured artists can be found here.

The East Lansing Art Festival is a financial supporter of WKAR and WKAR is a sponsor for the event.