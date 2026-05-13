What’s moving into the former Joann Fabrics space in Frandor?

Total Wine & More has confirmed it plans to open a new store in Lansing later this year, though the company has not yet announced an exact location.

The confirmation comes as social media speculation continues to focus on the former Joann Fabrics storefront in Frandor Shopping Center. Construction crews were seen working inside the large vacant retail space this week, adding to the online chatter about the site’s next tenant.

In an email to WKAR News Wednesday, Abby Decter, a senior account supervisor with Three Cheers PR, which represents Total Wine & More, said the company is preparing to enter the Lansing market.

“Yes, Total Wine & More will be opening a new store in Lansing later this year,” Decter said. “Whether local shoppers are looking for their go-to favorite brands or want to try something new, we’ll be open as their one-stop-shop for all adult beverage needs. We’ll be in touch in the coming months to share more details as they’re available. Stay tuned!”

Decter did not confirm whether the store will be located in Frandor.

Total Wine & More Media photo from Total Wine & More.

The former Joann Fabrics space has been vacant since the national crafts and fabrics retailer closed its remaining U.S. stores as part of a companywide liquidation. The Frandor location had long served shoppers looking for fabric, sewing supplies and craft materials.

Total Wine & More is a national retailer known for its large selection of wine, beer and spirits. The company already operates several stores in Michigan, including locations in Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor, Novi and Sterling Heights.

Total Wine & More

The company says more details about the Lansing store will be released in the coming months. Those details are expected to include the official address, opening timeline and hiring information.

WKAR News will continue to follow the development and update this story when Total Wine & More confirms the store’s location.