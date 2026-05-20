Michigan State men’s club volleyball handles business on and off the court

While Michigan State’s varsity athletes compete against the Big Ten and under the brightest lights, the men’s club volleyball team is putting in just as much work with less recognition.

The team practices and competes at a high level while building a culture founded on community. Operating independently from varsity athletics, the MSU men’s club volleyball team is completely student-run. The team members handle everything from scheduling matches to creating a budget, without the oversight or funding of a varsity athletic department.

The club is divided into three teams following tryouts that begin at the start of both semesters, being Green, White, and Posse. Each team is scheduled for six competitions throughout the semester, typically tournament events that put them up against other college club teams. The schedule is subject to change, adding more scrimmages or tournaments throughout the year.

Senior setter Jake Reishus joined the club volleyball team as a freshman in 2022 to continue competing at a high level without dealing with the full-time stress of varsity sports.

“I really craved playing in a competitive environment,” Reishus said. “I found the club volleyball team during Spartification freshman year. It felt meant to be and gave me a chance to keep playing at a high level while also joining a family. I’ve also never felt the stress that pro players probably feel. I’ve had plenty of time for school and just life in general.”

As the team’s treasurer, Reishus is responsible for managing the team's finances. Each team member’s dues are dependent on which team they’re on and how well they were able to fundraise at the beginning of the season.

“It was definitely a daunting role to take at first,” Reishus said. “I collect everyone’s dues, taking care of our tournament fees, things like that. Being an accounting major, though, for sure helps me take care of everything and take that burden off the rest of the team. Everyone on the team plays an important role in some way, so I just do mine to the best of my ability.”

Team engagement is overseen by senior opposite hitter Jonathan Stavnes, in his role as creative director, who ensures the club is represented professionally through an updated website and active social media that engage followers.

“I take care of our design work and the social media side of things,” Stavnes said. “Graphics for game days, tournament updates, really just promoting everything we do as a team and making it look visually appealing. I take a lot of pride in making sure everything I edit looks great so that people who are thinking about joining the team see we care about every little detail.”

Jonathan Stavnes Jake Reishus jumps up to set up volleyball.

Stavnes uses platforms like Instagram to build the club's online presence and connect with supporters and potential future recruits. He has spent hours creating graphics for social media that features game day posts, team announcements, or future planned events.

“Joined as a freshman in 2022, and never looked back,” Stavnes said. “It ended up being probably the best decision I’ve ever made. The connections I’ve made go far beyond the court. I’ve made some of the best friendships that are going to go far beyond graduation, and I couldn’t be more thankful for that, so doing my job the best that I can is the least that I can do.”

Junior setter Aryan Chalicham is responsible for maintaining the team’s equipment and gear, serving as the gear manager.

“If I don’t have the gear prepared or any essential stuff on me, it throws everything off,” Chalicham said. “It might not seem like the biggest role, but it affects everything that we do, and one slip-up could be a huge headache, especially for me.”

Chalicham tracks equipment, organizes everything before the season, and makes sure nothing is lost or damaged during travel. The team traveled to Kansas, Illinois, and Indiana in 2026, with most competitions held in February.

“I just have to stay on top of it,” he said. “We’re always moving between gyms and different setups, so it can get a bit hectic. Especially on our travel days, we just took a trip to Kansas City. Someone has to be in charge of keeping track of everything we own and use, so I enjoy having that role and responsibility of making sure everything is taken care of.”

The roles each team member has operate less like a traditional sports team, and more like an organization. This structure has drawn these students to club sports, without the demands of varsity athletics, yet still playing at a high level of competition while gaining leadership and teamwork skills.

“We’re all here doing this because it’s what we want to do,” Reishus said. “Sometimes it doesn’t even feel real what we get to do together. We practice together, travel together, hang out together, and vacation together. It’s a bond that I don’t ever see breaking, even when we are all out of college.”

Stavnes, who has spent four years as part of the club, believes the balance between competition and bonding has kept him passionate during his time as a student at MSU.

“We all are so tied together in everything we do,” Stavnes said. “Coming out of high school volleyball, I wasn’t sure this was something I’d continue doing. Once you leave high school sports, it’s usually over for you unless you are the absolute best at your sport and get recruited. Having this opportunity to continue competing in the sport I care about, but also develop a bond, is super special, I think, to everyone.”

Every role on the team, from budgeting to branding, plays a crucial part in sustaining the program for years to come.

“It’s more than just volleyball to me,” Chalicham said. “It’s everything that goes into making our program special. I can’t imagine having never joined and not continuing volleyball in my life. Club volleyball is the best decision I’ve ever made, and I’d say to the people considering it, join. I promise you won’t look back.”

