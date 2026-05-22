East Lansing report clears city manager of harassment claims, cites workplace culture concerns

The City of East Lansing has released an independent investigation into sexual harassment and bullying allegations against City Manager Robert Belleman, finding no violation of city policy or law.

But the report also raises concerns about Belleman’s management style and workplace culture inside city leadership.

The East Lansing City Council voted Thursday night to waive attorney-client privilege and release the report, which was completed by the law firm Miller Canfield. The city retained the firm after Grants Coordinator Erica Dziedzic-Hernandez filed a complaint in September 2025.

Dziedzic-Hernandez alleged Belleman yelled at and berated her, made her feel her job was threatened, made comments she interpreted as sexual innuendo and leered at her.

Belleman denied the allegations, telling investigators he does not yell, scream, bully, berate employees or make sexual jokes or comments.

Key findings from the report

Investigators found no substantiated violation of city policy or law by Belleman.

The report found insufficient evidence to support claims of sex- or gender-based harassment.

Investigators also found the evidence did not substantiate bullying or targeted mistreatment of Dziedzic-Hernandez.

The report did identify a broader workplace culture issue tied to Belleman’s management style.

Multiple witnesses described Belleman as stern, confrontational, overly direct or prone to “dressing down” employees.

Some witnesses raised concerns about favoritism and a lack of trust or comfort within Belleman’s leadership team.

Investigators recommended leadership training, counseling on professional communication, workplace culture monitoring and possible changes to the office arrangement involving Belleman and Dziedzic-Hernandez.

During Thursday’s meeting, Mayor Erik Altmann said the city moved appropriately in response to the complaint.

“After a thorough investigation, independent investigators found no violation of city policy or law by City Manager Belleman, but recommended that he receive leadership training,” Altmann said.

Altmann said Belleman has since been meeting with an executive leadership expert. He also said Dziedzic-Hernandez remains employed by the city and continues to report to Belleman.

“It’s a relief for me to finally be able to make this statement to the public that these claims were unfounded,” Altmann said.

Audience members immediately booed, cursed and shouted “shame,” prompting Altmann to gavel and tell them they were out of order. The council later took a brief recess after several disruptions.

Some residents criticized the city’s handling of the complaint. East Lansing resident Tony Gomez said he does not believe the allegations were unfounded and pointed to Belleman’s 2023 firing from the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners following allegations of a toxic work environment.

East Lansing resident and former City Council candidate Josh Ramirez-Roberts also said he was disappointed in the city’s findings, saying past and current city employees have described Belleman as difficult to work with.