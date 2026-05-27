Lugnuts set to celebrate 30 years in Lansing

A sports team committed to one city for 30 years requires mutual dedication from both the organization and the community. The Lansing Lugnuts minor league baseball franchise knows fan loyalty isn’t guaranteed; it’s earned. Since 1996, the team has worked to win fans over, building a lasting connection that extends beyond the ballpark experience.

Chicago-based advertising executives Tom Dickson and Sherrie Myers bought the Springfield (Ill.) Sultans, moving the franchise to Lansing after the 1995 season to establish the Lugnuts. Drawing on their backgrounds in advertising, the co-owners shaped a fun, fan-focused brand that became the team's and the city's identity.

The move was prompted by a tax abatement provided by the city of Lansing and a new stadium built downtown.

“The organization got it right when they built the stadium downtown,” said Lugnuts’ broadcaster Jesse Goldberg-Strassler. “It’s because of their success, the people who created the atmosphere of the ballpark, that the organization is at this point.”

Originally opened as Oldsmobile Park on April 3, 1996, as part of a marketing deal with the now-defunct GM brand. After Oldsmobile’s naming rights expired, a 2010 sponsorship agreement led to the venue being renamed Cooley Law School Stadium. In 2021, Jackson Life Insurance Company acquired the naming rights, resulting in the ballpark’s current name, Jackson Field.

Thirty years have gone by in the blink of an eye, marking decades of memories shared by fans across mid-Michigan. A fan who has been having fun from the beginning is Michael Roberts, a resident of Holt.

“My Grandma was a big baseball fan, and in 1997 we purchased a 20-game season package,” Roberts said. “I even got married on the pitcher's mound here in 2012.”

The Lugnuts franchise was sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings in March 2023. This prominent entity is backed by private equity firm Silver Lake, which, as of this year, owns 40% of all affiliated minor league baseball teams across North America.

The organization’s advertising strategy changed since new ownership took over. In 2025, the availability of Lugnuts merchandise increased through mass retailers such as Meijer, Walmart and Costco as part of a new national licensing strategy created by Diamond Baseball Holdings. This profit boost is likely to continue throughout the 2026 season, as the organization has launched a 30th-anniversary campaign.

The Lugnuts are affiliated with the Athletics since 2021. The team has also been a branch of the Toronto Blue Jays (2005–2020), Chicago Cubs (1999–2004) and Kansas City Royals’ (1996–1998) farm systems.

Lansing has become a key stop for ballplayers, and the organization has made significant contributions to developing talent. This season, 20 former Lugnut players made MLB Opening Day rosters. Arguably, the most talented among them is Vladimir Guerrero Jr., a member of the Toronto Blue Jays' 2025 American League championship ballclub.

Christian Corey Jackson Field, home of the Lansing Lugnuts, defrosts and awaits Opening Day as the team prepares to celebrate its 30th season.

Guerrero Jr.’s time in Lansing proved to be a memorable experience for the right-handed slugger. In 2017, the Lugnuts were facing a pitcher from the Bowling Green Hot Rods, and he missed two sliders, Goldberg-Strassler said. When the pitcher threw Guerrero Jr. a third slider, he hit a home run off the videoboard. Although he was only 17, he became a star at that moment. In 71 games with the Lugnuts, Guerrero Jr. hit seven home runs, drove in 45 runs, and accumulated a .316 batting average.

Another former Lugnut who recently made headlines is outfielder Carlos Beltrán. He was drafted by the Royals in 1995, and played for the Lugnuts in 1996. He appeared in just 11 games and collected six hits. After a brief time in Lansing, Beltrán went on to have a 20-year MLB career and was elected to the Hall of Fame in January.

Right-handed pitcher Jason Simontacchi, drafted by the Kansas City Royals in 1996, joined the Lugnuts the following year and recorded 38 strikeouts over 60 innings. The California native reached the majors with the St. Louis Cardinals (2002–2004), represented Italy at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, and coached Team Italy in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Guerrero Jr., Beltrán and Simontacchi each helped build a loyal following, creating lasting memories for baseball fans who have endured three decades of highs and lows. Those moments strengthened the bond between the Lugnuts and their supporters. This impact continues to resonate today, shaping how generations of fans remember the team’s history.

Since arriving in Lansing, the organization has won two Midwest League titles. The Lugnuts earned their first championship in 1996, defeating the Kane County Cougars in six games. The Lugnuts won a second championship in 2003, defeating the Beloit Snappers in a three-game sweep.

An indispensable asset that has contributed to the Lugnuts' longevity in mid-Michigan is the relationships the organization has sustained over 30-years. Constant communication with the mayor’s office, staff, and Lansing residents has become a pillar of their success.

“Without our relationships, we would be nothing,” Lugnuts’ general manager Zac Clark said.

Today, the Lugnuts have become an integral part of the community and play an important role for Lansing residents, Goldberg-Strassler said. Thirty years of commitment to the city have earned the franchise the utmost respect among its fans.

“For an organization to say, ‘We recognize that this is a special city for Michigan,’ and to commit to us for 30 years, is huge,” Eleni Batsiso of Grand Ledge said. “I have a lot of respect and admiration for them.”

At the heart of Lugnuts baseball are people. For 30 summers, fans have been the pulse that brings life into Jackson Field. Thrilling victories and gut-punching losses have intoxicated fans and built a community that has grown stronger each season.

“Loyalty must be earned,” Goldberg-Strassler said. “It’s up to us to ensure people have the best experience possible at the ballpark.”

