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Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan says she won't run for president in 2028

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published May 28, 2026 at 11:11 AM EDT
Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaking in front of a digital screen
Rick Pluta
/
MPRN
Governor Gretchen Whitmer made the comments at the annual policy conference on Mackinac Island.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan put to rest speculation about a potential 2028 presidential bid, saying Thursday that she will not join what is expected to be a crowded primary field after leaving office at the end of this year.

Whitmer has long been viewed by some Democrats as a possible White House contender after her decisive election victories in the closely contested state that Republican Donald Trump has carried twice in presidential votes. For months, however, Whitmer had offered only cautious answers about her political future.

But she delivered her clearest response yet in an interview Thursday with Fox 2 Detroit.

“I think there will be a robust group of people running for president. I will not be one of them in 2028,” Whitmer said.

Her comments came during Michigan’s annual Mackinac policy conference, where Whitmer is set to be honored and deliver remarks later Thursday.

Whitmer has previously said she plans to take time before deciding on her next move politically.

“I don’t know that I’ll put my name on the ballot again. I’m just not sure,” Whitmer said at an April breakfast in Detroit. “But I also am 54 years old. I got a lot of gas in the tank.”

The Mackinac conference has become a hub of presidential speculation, with former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin — both considered possible 2028 contenders — also in attendance.
WKAR News
Associated Press
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