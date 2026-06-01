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Lansing-area coffee scene keeps growing as Scooter’s Coffee prepares to open near Frandor

WKAR Public Media
Published June 1, 2026 at 3:22 PM EDT
A red and black building with a dumpster outside in an empty parking lot
Andrew Gillfillan
Scooter's Coffee is opening a new location near Frandor.

Scooter’s Coffee coming to former Biggby location near Frandor

Another coffee option is coming to the Lansing area.

Scooter’s Coffee is preparing to open in the former Biggby Coffee location on Michigan Avenue near the Frandor Shopping Center.

A building permit posted at the site lists the work description as “Scooter’s Coffee.” The permit lists Gillespie Property Management Inc. as the applicant and shows the permit status as issued.

Construction crews have been working at the site for the past couple of months. Interior work is now underway, and the building was painted in new colors last week.

Scooter’s Coffee is a drive-thru coffee chain based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company says it has grown to 900 stores nationwide. Scooter’s already has Michigan locations in places including Brighton, Commerce Township and Grand Rapids. Its website shows the Lansing location as “Coming Soon.”

The Lansing-area coffee scene has seen several recent additions.

Foxtail Coffee Co. opened a location on East Grand River Avenue in downtown East Lansing on March 31, while Okemos Coffee Shop opened on Hamilton Road in Okemos in March after a yearslong renovation of a former auto repair building. Château Coffee Co. also opened a downtown East Lansing location on M.A.C. Avenue earlier this year.

An opening date for the Lansing Scooter’s Coffee location has not been announced.
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