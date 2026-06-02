Coral Gables, longtime East Lansing mainstay, to close after 58 years

A longtime East Lansing restaurant and gathering place is preparing to close its doors.

The owners of Coral Gables announced Tuesday the restaurant’s final day of operation will be Tuesday, June 30. In a message posted to social media, the owners said they made the “difficult decision” to close after 58 years serving the East Lansing community and two generations of ownership.

“It is with great appreciation for our customers, employees, and the broader community that we announce the difficult decision to close The Coral Gables in East Lansing,” the statement said.

The announcement was signed by Stuart Vanis, Anastasia and Grigoris Kimbouris, and George Tesseris.

The restaurant is located at 2838 E. Grand River Ave. and has long described itself as a family-owned restaurant with private meeting rooms and banquet facilities. Its website calls The Gables a “home away from home” for many people over the years.

Coral Gables’ history dates back to the 1920s, when the business was originally known as a roadhouse. According to the restaurant’s official history, the venue later became known for big band performances in the 1930s and 1940s, hosting acts including Tommy Dorsey, Duke Ellington, Stan Kenton, Woody Herman and The Ink Spots.

Coral Gables East Lansing / Facebook An archival photo from the Coral Gables East Lansing Facebook page shows the restaurant during an earlier era. The longtime East Lansing gathering place will close June 30 after 58 years under two generations of family ownership.

The building burned down in 1957 and was rebuilt. By the late 1950s, the restaurant’s music shifted toward rock ’n’ roll, and Coral Gables became a popular spot for Michigan State University students while East Lansing was still a dry town.

A 2012 feature from MSU’s Spartan Magazine described Coral Gables as more than a roadhouse, bar and restaurant for generations of MAC and MSU students since it opened in the 1920s. The article said the business was originally known as the Fleur-de-Lis Inn and later became a place where MSU memories were made and shared for decades.

Coral Gables East Lansing / Facebook An archival photo shows Coral Gables in East Lansing during one of its earlier eras as a local gathering spot. The restaurant will close June 30 after 58 years.



East Lansing Info reported in 2015 that the restaurant evolved over the years from a dance hall and show bar into a family restaurant, with Greek dishes later becoming part of the menu. The article also noted the business was purchased in 1968 by Van-Tes Incorporated, led by Alex Vanis.

In Tuesday’s announcement, the owners said The Gables had been the setting for “countless meaningful moments,” including first jobs, first drinks, family brunches and people meeting future spouses.

“To all who have considered The Gables their home away from home, a place for family gatherings, meetings, celebrations, or simply a familiar spot to find friends, we extend our deepest gratitude for your loyalty and support,” the statement said.

The owners did not give a specific reason for the closure, saying only that “the time has come.”

Coral Gables’ final day of operation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 30.