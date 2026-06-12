© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michigan House Speaker floats stopgap budget as July 1 deadline nears

MPRN | By Rick Pluta
Published June 12, 2026 at 9:51 PM EDT
Michigan Capitol building in Lansing on a summer day.
Emma Winowiecki
/
Michigan Radio
The Michigan Capitol building in Lansing.

The Republican state House leader won’t guarantee that Michigan will have a new balanced budget in place by the rapidly approaching July 1 deadline.

In a press conference this week, House Speaker Matt Hall (R-Richland Township) said he is willing to hold out for a new budget that cuts spending and does not pull money from the state’s “rainy day” savings. He said there are other issues — property taxes, for example — that could play into the negotiations.

Hall would not commit to meeting the deadline a little over two weeks from now, but said the Legislature could adopt a continuation bill that extends current spending until a new budget is wrapped up. Hall said that could last until after the November elections. Every seat in the Legislature as well as an open election for the next governor to succeed term-limited Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be on the November ballot.

“I’m going to try — I’m going to try to get a deal now with Governor Whitmer and (Senate Majority Leader) Winnie Brinks, but if we don’t get a deal then we’ll do it with the next Senate leader and the next governor, who will probably be Republican,” he said.

That idea of a budget extension did not land well with K-12 schools, public universities and community colleges that have fiscal years that begin July 1.

Jennifer Smith with the Michigan Association of School Boards said there can’t be repeat of last year when the Legislature missed the July deadline.

“People were laid off because we didn’t know what budget were going to have,” she told Michigan Public Radio. “Kids return to school with programming that we are not sure we can continue. It’s hard to truly support our students in a positive learning environment when we still don’t even know how much money we’re going to have to run that learning environment.”

Smith said a stopgap continuation budget does not fix that problem.

Senate Democrats and Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s budget office say there is no reason to miss the deadline and certainly not for a second straight year.

“The Legislature is required by law to pass a budget for fiscal year 2027 by the July 1 deadline. Our expectation is that every party will continue working to hit that deadline and pass a budget that continues to save Michiganders money, invests in kids, and protects access to health care,” said a statement issued by the State Budget Office.

Rosie Jones, the press secretary for Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) said a budget deal is in reach.

“Senate Democrats are committed to getting a quality budget done by July 1 — the statutory deadline,” she said. “A lot of good work has been done to this point, and one would hope the House does the responsible thing.”
WKAR News
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta
SUSTAIN what matters. BUILD what’s next.
With federal funding eliminated, WKAR relies more than ever on community support to sustain essential services that remain freely available to everyone in mid-Michigan. Your support helps shape what comes next for public media in our region. The best way to support WKAR is by becoming a sustaining member today or by upgrading your current gift. Support WKAR TV Here | Support WKAR Radio Here.