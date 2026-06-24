Michigan health officials watch for emerging tick species with help from residents

As Michigan continues to navigate through tick season, health officials are tracking shifts in the state’s tick population this summer, including the appearance of emerging species such as the lone star tick. But where ticks are showing up depends on more than field research. It also depends on reports submitted by residents.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services uses a combination of field sampling and public submissions to monitor tick activity across the state and build maps of where different species are appearing.

Health official Rachel Burkholder has been tracking the developments throughout the season, from rising cases of Lyme Disease to an increase in tick sightings.

“We do a couple of different ways that we track tick populations,” Burkholder said. “One of them is I run a project where a number of local health departments go out and do tick sampling in the field, so they go out in the field and actively look for ticks.”

Burkholder said that field work is paired with a citizen submission program that allows residents to send in ticks or photos for identification.

“We also do a citizen submission program where people who come into contact with a tick throughout the state can send their tick or a picture of their tick to me via email, and I identify it for them,” Burkholder said. “I keep that data and I use it to create a lot of the maps that I have on our website.”

Michigan has three main tick species, each carrying different levels of health risk. The black-legged tick is the primary carrier of Lyme disease and can also transmit illnesses such as anaplasmosis. The American dog tick is more common but less frequently linked to serious disease in Michigan, though it can carry Rocky Mountain spotted fever in rare cases. The lone star tick, which is considered an emerging species in the state, has been associated with alpha-gal syndrome, a condition that can trigger a red meat allergy after a bite.

Graham Hickling Adult backlegged tick on a branch

“We’re not seeing it in an abundance of locations, but it is popping up here and there, so we’re keeping a close eye on that tick species throughout the state of Michigan,” Burkholder said.

State health officials say Lyme disease cases have increased steadily over the past several years. In 2025, Michigan recorded just over 2,000 cases, making it a high-incidence state for the disease.

Burkholder said Lyme disease is caused by bacteria transmitted through the bite of a black-legged tick and can range from early symptoms like fever and fatigue to more severe complications if untreated, including arthritis and neurological effects. However, she noted it is treatable when caught early.

Officials emphasize that tick activity is increasing statewide, not confined to specific hotspots, and that residents should take precautions when spending time outdoors.

Recommended prevention steps include staying on maintained trails, avoiding tall grass and leaf-covered areas, using EPA-approved insect repellent, wearing light-colored clothing, and tucking pants into socks when in wooded or grassy environments. Officials also stress the importance of performing full-body tick checks after outdoor activity.

To help ongoing surveillance efforts and identify species, residents who find ticks can email photos to mdhhs-bugs@michigan.gov and visit their website to learn more on what to do if they encounter ticks.

This story is brought to you as part of a partnership between WKAR and Michigan State University's Knight Center for Environmental Journalism.

