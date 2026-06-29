After 58 years, Coral Gables prepares for one last night in East Lansing

The final days at Coral Gables have not been quiet.

1 of 4 — CoralGablesBusiness Many longtime East Lansing residents have used Coral Gables as a spot to catch up with old friends and share one final meal before its closing. Maco Jeleniewski 2 of 4 — CoralGablesMural This 33-foot mural depicting local celebrities and MSU figures was painted in the 1960s by an unknown artist. The mural was hidden behind a wall for decades until it was discovered in 2017 following a renovation. Maco Jeleniewski 3 of 4 — CoralGablesRathskeller The Rathskeller, a traditional German term for a basement bar or restaurant, was a popular meeting place for MSU students throughout the 1960s and 70s before being renovated into a regular restaurant space in 1980. Allen Ginzburg and Timothy Leary reportedly spoke and read poetry here after being banned from speaking on MSU's campus. Maco Jeleniewski 4 of 4 — CoralGablesVanisConvo Co-owner Stuart Vanis has been personally connecting with customers during the lead-up to the closure, sharing memories and remembering 58 years of operation. Maco Jeleniewski

Coral Gables announced earlier this month that the decades‑old restaurant and bar is closing its doors Tuesday night.

Since the announcement, longtime patrons have been filling tables for one last meal, one last drink and one last chance to say goodbye.

For nearly six decades under the Vanis family’s ownership, Coral Gables has been tied to East Lansing and MSU life — from student nights and game days to family brunches, work gatherings and regulars who treated the restaurant like a second home.

But its history reaches back even further.

A history older than East Lansing remembers

Coral Gables traces its roots to the 1920s, when the business was known as a roadhouse.

In the 1930s and 1940s, it became known for music and big-band performances, hosting acts including Tommy Dorsey, Duke Ellington, Stan Kenton, Woody Herman and The Ink Spots.

The building burned down in 1957 and had to be rebuilt.

By the late 1950s, as East Lansing remained a dry town, Coral Gables became a popular gathering place for Michigan State students just outside the city’s stricter liquor rules.

The restaurant entered a new chapter in 1968, when the Vanis family purchased the East Lansing location.

Co-owner Stuart Vanis said his father and uncle ran the business for years before he returned in 1991 and learned the operation from the ground up.

Now, after decades of work and with no clear line of succession, Vanis says it is time to step back.

“It's time,” Vanis said. “I mean, things do run their course.”

Maco Jeleniewski News clippings framed throughout the building show how Coral Gables has survived legal challenges, fires and car crashes during its lifetime.

A rush to say goodbye

Since the closure announcement, business has surged. Staff say traffic has doubled or tripled on certain days.

“I've never seen numbers like this,” Vanis said. “It could have been that nobody came in and nobody cared. It means that people do care, and they have an emotional attachment to this restaurant.”

Staff and regulars say the past few weeks have felt like one long reunion.

“Coral Gables is not a place; it is the people,” said day manager Brian Durath. “Both customers and the staff, and you've got a staff of people who've worked here collectively a long time.”

Sam Smelser, a six-year employee and MSU graduate, said the restaurant’s regulars became part of daily life at Coral Gables.

“It's kind of like having 50 extra sets of grandparents,” Smelser said. “It’s great because they just want somebody to talk to, and I love talking to people. It's just been great to have those conversations with them.”

The regulars who made it home

Those kinds of relationships are what longtime customers say they will miss most.

Retirees from MSU’s finance department gathered for their longtime breakfast tradition – among them was David Brower, who’s been eating at Coral Gables since the late 1960s.

He said the restaurant has been part of nearly every stage of his adult life.

I turned 21 in the Rathskeller (Coral Gables’ basement bar); my friends had a mug for me from there. I used to kid Stuart about building a condo upstairs, so I wouldn't have to come so far to get here. It's just a very important part of the last 60 years of my life, and I'm going to miss it a lot. David Brower

Members of the former College of Human Ecology have also met at Coral Gables on the third Tuesday of the month for years.

Daily regular and retired ecology professor Dennis Keefe said the closure feels like losing a second home.

“We're going to really miss it,” Keefe said.

For many patrons, Coral Gables was never just a restaurant. It was a place for reunions, celebrations, work lunches, family gatherings and MSU memories that stretched across generations.

Durath said his own memories of Coral Gables go back through his family.

I've got memories of coming here as a kid with my family, because I grew up here. There's memories of bringing my kids when we had the game room.. So, three generations of family who have come here and worked here. Brian Durath

Other patrons recalled first drinks, old friendships, game-day gatherings and meals that became part of their routines for decades.

The legend of Rupture

The restaurant also has its own local lore.

One of the more unusual pieces of Coral Gables history sits in the back of the restaurant: an 8-foot-tall fiberglass duck named Rupture.

Maco Jeleniewski "Rupture" the duck's name comes from a patch given to veterans who were honorably discharged between 1925 and 1946 — a patch whose insignia was said to look more like a duck than an eagle. "They took off like a Ruptured Duck" became a common saying in reference to veterans going home.

Durath said the story goes back to a group of Korean War veterans who returned to campus and tried to enter a Greek parade with a homemade float.

After being told they could not participate, they hid the duck statue on the float and joined the parade anyway.

The statue was later stolen by members of the Greek system before eventually finding its way to Coral Gables.

A plaque on the back wall now details Rupture’s journey, adding one more odd chapter to a restaurant already full of them.

Maco Jeleniewski Some additional history on Rupture's history and time at Coral Gables.

An uncertain future

The future of the Coral Gables building remains uncertain.

Vanis said no decision has been made about what will happen to the property after the restaurant closes. He said he is considering retirement or shifting to work that is less demanding after decades of running the business.

“We haven't determined what's going to happen with the building yet,” Vanis said. “With me, there's many things I can do.”

Staff say the space is unlikely to sit vacant.

"I don't know about selling the building, but it's old,” Smelser said. “But I doubt it'll be empty for long.”

Coral Gables also has a location in Saugatuck, but the East Lansing restaurant has long operated independently and remained the one most closely tied to MSU and the surrounding community.

One last meal

For the people returning in its final days, the draw is not just the food or the building. It is the chance to sit one more time in a place that helped shape their memories of East Lansing.

After 58 years under the Vanis family’s ownership, Coral Gables will close Tuesday night.

David Brower "I guess, watching some of the championship games here with friends in back. It was like a home crowd sitting there in the back room just enjoying each other's company and also ordering good food. A lot of the groups I met with over the years had events here. I graduated from Okemos, so we had one of our class functions here, and those are special moments." Listen • 0:27

Stuart Vanis "One that stands out was when the ‘66 football team had a little mini reunion here on a Thursday night before their weekend events. That was such a great era for Michigan State, and to have them, you know, frequenting this establishment, it was really kind of a big deal." Listen • 0:22