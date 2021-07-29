August 2021 | Michigan Matinee

Thursdays, Aug. 5–26, at 7pm on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in each Thursday to enjoy an hour of favorite pieces from the silver screen.

Aug. 5

Love Stories Part 2: It’s an hour of “love stories” featuring music to hold your sweetie with George Fenton’s You’ve Got Mail to Max Steiner’s Casablanca, whose iconic use of the song As Time Goes By was something Steiner never actually wanted.

Aug. 12

Celebrating the life and legacy of the late James Horner, born August 12, 1953, with an hour of his music, from the anvilladen suspense of Aliens to the romance of Braveheart, and of course, his ever-popular score to Titanic.

Aug. 19

We’re checking the polls to hear various presidential scores like James Newton Howard’s doppelgänger comedy, Dave, and the duality of John Williams’ Amistad and Nixon music.

Aug. 26

Our monthly feature highlights newly released film scores and a selection of listener requests. Email yours to MovieMusic@wkar.org.

