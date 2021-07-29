Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon | Classic Albums

Fri. Aug. 6 at 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Discover the story of the creation of 1973’s The Dark Side of the Moon.The album claimed a place in the world’s record books, selling more than 30 million copies and remaining on the charts longer than any of its closest competitors: more than 14 years in total. It dramatically transformed Pink Floyd from a band with a cult following to a band of global stadium superstars.

Before 1973, Pink Floyd maintained a relentless gigging schedule. By the time the band was ready to record a new album, it had already created and been performing much of the material that would become the record. It would be the first album where Roger Waters would supply all the lyrics and the basic concept. With the timeless qualities of its production and the hypnotic evocation of its central themes—alienation, paranoia, madness, war and death—The Dark Side of the Moon dominated the 1970s and '80s. 30 years later, it still strikes a chord with a new generation of record buyers.

MORE ABOUT CLASSIC ALBUMS:

Classic Albums is a British documentary series that celebrates the making of the greatest albums in pop, rock and heavy metal music. Each episode features interviews with band members, producers and others discussing the creation of the historic recording.