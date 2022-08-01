August 2022 | The Sound of 13

Wednesdays, Aug. 3-31 at 7 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Experience the classical influences of Afro-Americans through the lens of the 13th Amendment.

Aug. 3 | Women of the Movement

A celebration of Black women in western classical music, featuring the newly-recorded Montgomery Variations by Margaret Bonds and the Grammy-winning recording of Florence Price’s Symphony No. 3.

Aug. 10 | The Movies

A look at Black achievement in film and film music featuring works by Quincy Jones, Michael Abels, and Terrence Blanchard.

Aug. 17 | Building America

Music and stories that center the impact of Black diversity in early America, including Gottschalk’s Symphony No. 1 and the violin concerto of José White Lafitte.

Aug. 24 | Black Futurism and Imagination

A collection of 21st century works by Ozie Cargile, Jessie Montgomery, and Belize-born British composer Errolyn Wallen who received a CBE in 2020.

Aug. 31 | The Motherland

A celebration of music that highlights the sights and sounds of Africa, featuring a performance by the Buskaid Soweto String Ensemble and William Grant Still’s Ennanga.

