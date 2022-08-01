© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

August 2022 | The Sound of 13

WKAR Public Media
Published August 1, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT
Garrett McQueen
Nate Ryan
/
MPR

Wednesdays, Aug. 3-31 at 7 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Experience the classical influences of Afro-Americans through the lens of the 13th Amendment.

Aug. 3 | Women of the Movement 
A celebration of Black women in western classical music, featuring the newly-recorded Montgomery Variations by Margaret Bonds and the Grammy-winning recording of Florence Price’s Symphony No. 3.

Aug. 10 | The Movies
A look at Black achievement in film and film music featuring works by Quincy Jones, Michael Abels, and Terrence Blanchard.

Aug. 17 | Building America
Music and stories that center the impact of Black diversity in early America, including Gottschalk’s Symphony No. 1 and the violin concerto of José White Lafitte.

Aug. 24 | Black Futurism and Imagination
A collection of 21st century works by Ozie Cargile, Jessie Montgomery, and Belize-born British composer Errolyn Wallen who received a CBE in 2020.

Aug. 31 | The Motherland
A celebration of music that highlights the sights and sounds of Africa, featuring a performance by the Buskaid Soweto String Ensemble and William Grant Still’s Ennanga.

WKAR RADIO
The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org.

Tags

WKAR StayTuned Update WKAR StayTuned UpdateThe Sound of 13wkar radio
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE