Miss Scarlet & the Duke | Quarter to Midnight

Sun Nov. 13 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A famous mystery writer and a series of linked murders are at the center of Eliza’s latest investigation.

A famous mystery writer is at the center of Eliza’s latest investigation when a series of murders mimic scenes in his books. Meanwhile, the Duke is also juggling problems at work with a new superintendent and a troubled young detective.

Watch episodes at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere dates. These episodes are also available to watch live during their premiere dates on the WKAR Livestream.

MORE ABOUT MASTERPIECE:

Winner of 86 Primetime Emmys® and 16 Peabody Awards, Masterpiece has been essential Sunday night viewing for millions of fans since 1971. Produced for PBS by GBH Boston, Masterpiece is known for hits such as All Creatures Great and Small, Sherlock, and Downton Abbey.