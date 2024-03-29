April 2024 | Great Lakes Concerts

Saturdays, April 6 - April 27 at 12PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Enjoy music from around the mitten each Saturday with Great Lakes Concerts!

April 6

The Ann Arbor Symphony performs Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun by Claude Debussy and the Symphony No. 4 by Johannes Brahms.

April 13

The Lansing Symphony and trumpeter Neil Mueller play the world premiere of David Biedenbender’sRiver of Time as well as Georges Bizet’s Symphony No. 1; Oboist Nermis Mieses and pianist Xavier Suarez play Incantation and Dance by William Grant Still in an Absolute Music Concert.

April 20

Winds of Puerto Rico play Valerie Coleman’s Tzigane for Woodwind Quintet at an Absolute Musicconcert; violinist Yevgeny Kutik and the Traverse Symphony play the Beethoven Violin Concerto in D.

April 27

Ann Arbor Symphony performs Joan Tower’s Made in America; from an Absolute Music program pianist Joseph Holt plays Chopin’s Barcarolle in F-sharp; violinist Clara Saitkoulov and the Jackson Symphonyplay Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in e minor.