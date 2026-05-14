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NOTICE: Road Closures Near WKAR and Communication Arts & Sciences

WKAR Public Media
Published May 14, 2026 at 12:51 PM EDT

There are several road closures around the Communication Arts and Sciences building, home to WKAR Public Media. Visitors to WKAR may wish to plan extra time to navigate detours and alternative routes.

This map shows current routes to the Communication Arts & Science building as of 5/14/26.

Map. See caption for details.
Map shows route from S. Harrison to Wilson to Red Cedar to Trowbridge Ramp; and route from S. Hagadorn to Service Rd. to Trowbridge Rd. to Trowbridge Ramp.

Travelers from the east and south are recommended to enter campus at Service Road from S. Hagadorn Road. Travelers from the west and north are recommended to enter campus at Wilson Road from S. Harrison Road.

A full list of MSU campus road closures can be found here: MSU IPF Notices
WKAR TechNotes
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