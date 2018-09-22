Sexual Assault Survivors Urge You To Beware of "Nice Guy" Offenders

Many people envision a child sex offender to be a scary man snatching someone off the sidewalk. But a panel of experts on the issue said about 90 percent of child victimization is committed by people they know and trust.

Several activists and expert witnesses held a forum at the Michigan Student University Student Union.

They talked about what they call “nice guy or gal” sexual offenders to educate the public on grooming and red flag behavior.

Brianne Randall-Gay was one of hundreds of women abused by former MSU doctor Larry Nassar. Randall-Gay was 17 when she told police in 2004 that Nassar had molested her during an appointment. Meridian Township police dropped the case after Nassar gave the department a PowerPoint demonstration, insisting he had performed a legitimate procedure with his hands. She is now working with the department to provide education to the community on how to expose sexual offenders.

Randall-Gay said offenders can be unseen by the community because of their status.

“Most people are good people but there are a lot of people who we trust, like doctors and priests, who can be predators," said Randall-Gay. "So, recognizing these signs to prevent abuse for our children is vital."

Larissa Boyce is also a Nassar abuse survivor.

She said the best way to combat the issue is education and conversation, including holding institutions like Michigan State accountable.

“I think, honestly, getting our lawmakers on board, and getting people in positions of power to be on board and to see that this really is a public health issue," said Boyce. "In order to stop it, we need to work together and continue this cause.”

Michigan State Univeristy announced it would pay out $500 million to survivors of Nassar’s abuse.