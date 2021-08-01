-
Two more people have pleaded guilty to defrauding a fund set up by Michigan State University for the treatment of survivors of Larry Nassar’s sexual…
-
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar is again appealing the prison sentence he got from Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in 2018, this time,…
-
A warning to readers that the following conversation deals with the topic of sexual violence.Nationwide many organizations work towards helping survivors…
-
Two prominent survivors in the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal are supporting Michigan State University trustee Brian Mosallam’s (mo-SAHL-um's) bid for…
-
The state of Michigan has agreed to pay a total of $80 million to former juvenile inmates who say they were victims of sexual abuse in prison.The deal…
-
Five former patients have alleged that a late University of Michigan physician sexually abused them during exams, the university says, with one accuser…
-
Former MSU gymnastics coach Kathie Klages was found guilty of two counts of lying to police during their investigation into sexual assaults committed by…
-
The third day in the trial of the former MSU gymnastics coach charged with lying to police about being told that Larry Nassar was sexually abusing…
-
William Strampel is scheduled to be released from jail early. Strampel was Larry Nassar’s supervisor in the MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine.Strampel…
-
Lansing-based author Bethany Mauger's first book is getting national attention. She's the co-author of “Free Cyntoia: My Search For Redemption in the…