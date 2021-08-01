MSU Special Coverage

-
U.S. prosecutors asked a judge Wednesday to order the Federal Bureau of Prisons to transfer all money in Larry Nassar’s prison account — about $2,000 — to…
-
The FBI made numerous serious errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and didn’t…
-
The investigation of Michigan State University’s handling of disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar is over because the university has refused to provide…
-
The Michigan judge who sentenced sports doctor Larry Nassar to 40 years in prison made “wholly inappropriate” remarks about him, but they weren’t enough…
-
A judge dismissed criminal charges Wednesday against former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon arising from the Larry Nassar sexual…
-
The trial of former MSU gymnastics coach Kathie Klages is in the hands of the jury Friday afternoon. She’s charged with lying to police during their…
-
Michigan’s attorney general on Wednesday said her communications director’s statement announcing the suspension of a nearly two-year criminal…
-
Michigan State University says its chief academic officer has resigned after the school was fined $4.5 million in a federal investigation into how it…
-
New Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley Jr. is scheduling meetings with sexual abuse survivors. MSU’s Relationship Violence and Sexual…
-
Classes begin this week at Michigan State University, just a few weeks after the arrival of MSU’s new president. Dr. Samuel Stanley Jr. talks with WKAR's…