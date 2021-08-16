© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How An Afghan Community In California Feels About The Taliban Takeover

By Sara Hossaini
Published August 16, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT

In the California, the Bay Area's city of Fremont has one of the largest Afghan communities in the U.S. Residents there are watching the chaos in Kabul with dismay.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Sara Hossaini
Sara Hossaini is a reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She brings a blend of documentary journalism and public interest communications experience developed through her work as a nonprofit multimedia consultant and Associate Producer on national PBS documentary films through groups such as the Center for Asian American Media, Fenton Communications and The Working Group. She likes to travel, to get her hands in the dirt and to explore her creative side through music, crafts and dance.
See stories by Sara Hossaini