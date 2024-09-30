© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Artificial Intelligence has saturated our society. It has created efficiencies, and eased burdens, but also increased anxieties. What implications does A.I. have for our present and our future? Will this technology help humanity or hurt it? This series explores these questions and more as it explains artificial intelligence through the lens of art, healthcare, and education.

Binary Minds
Binary Minds | A.I. in Education
Explore how A.I. is being incorporated into classrooms and what it means for the future of education
Episode: S1 E3
Watch 26:46
Binary Minds
Binary Minds | A.I. in Healthcare
Explore how A.I. is being incorporated into healthcare and what it means for the future of medicine.
Episode: S1 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Binary Minds
Binary Minds | A.I. in Art
Explore how A.I. is redefining creativity and the implications it has for the art world.
Episode: S1 E1 | 26:46
Support for Binary Minds is provided by MSU Research Foundation
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:46
Binary Minds
Binary Minds | A.I. in Healthcare
Explore how A.I. is being incorporated into healthcare and what it means for the future of medicine.
Episode: S1 E2 | 26:46
Binary Minds
Binary Minds | A.I. in Education
Explore how A.I. is being incorporated into classrooms and what it means for the future of education
Episode: S1 E3
Watch 26:46
Binary Minds
Binary Minds | A.I. in Art
Explore how A.I. is redefining creativity and the implications it has for the art world.
Episode: S1 E1 | 26:46
Extras
Watch 1:00
Binary Minds
PREVIEW | A.I. in Education
10pm ET Thu DEC 12, 2024 on WKAR TV | The implications of artificial intelligence on Education.
Preview: S1 E3 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Binary Minds
PREVIEW | A.I. in Healthcare
10pm ET Thu NOV 14, 2024 on WKAR TV | The implications of artificial intelligence on Healthcare.
Preview: S1 E2 | 1:00
Watch 0:30
Binary Minds
PREVIEW | A.I. in Art
10pm ET Thu Oct 3, 2024 on WKAR TV | The implications of artificial intelligence on the art world.
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:30
More Culture Shows