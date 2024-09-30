Binary Minds

Latest Episodes
Explore how A.I. is being incorporated into healthcare and what it means for the future of medicine.
Explore how A.I. is being incorporated into classrooms and what it means for the future of education
Explore how A.I. is redefining creativity and the implications it has for the art world.
Extras
10pm ET Thu DEC 12, 2024 on WKAR TV | The implications of artificial intelligence on Education.
10pm ET Thu NOV 14, 2024 on WKAR TV | The implications of artificial intelligence on Healthcare.
10pm ET Thu Oct 3, 2024 on WKAR TV | The implications of artificial intelligence on the art world.