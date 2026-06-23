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'Toy Story 5' puts a spotlight on screen time for kids

NPR | By A Martínez,
Aisha HarrisRhitu Chatterjee
Published June 23, 2026 at 4:43 AM EDT

"Toy Story 5" brought in more than $160 million domestically over its first weekend. The movie, however, raises issues about how much screen time is too much for kids.

Copyright 2026 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez
Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
See stories by Aisha Harris
Rhitu Chatterjee
Rhitu Chatterjee is a health correspondent with NPR, with a focus on mental health. In addition to writing about the latest developments in psychology and psychiatry, she reports on the prevalence of different mental illnesses and new developments in treatments.
See stories by Rhitu Chatterjee
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