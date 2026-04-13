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Archive - Michigan Minute

Michigan Minute

Archive - Michigan Minute

This is the archive page for our older podcast episodes of Michigan Minute. For our current episodes click here.


WKAR’s Jamie Paisley presents intriguing stories for each day in Michigan history.
  • Michigan Minute
    Archive - Michigan Minute
    Lansing Ice Floe Disaster | Apr 1
    On this day in 1875, a massive ice floe collapsed five bridges in Lansing, starting with the newly constructed Mineral Wells Bridge. In 1963, Michiganders narrowly approved the state’s new constitution with a 50.2% vote. And in 1972, Ann Arbor held its first Hash Bash, celebrating cannabis after John Sinclair's prison sentence for marijuana possession was overturned.
  • Michigan Minute
    Archive - Michigan Minute
    Birth of Referee Stripes | Mar 31
    On this day in 1921, Michigan sports official Lloyd W. Olds introduced the striped referee shirt to avoid confusion during games. The idea came after a mix-up in a 1920 football game. Olds' innovation debuted at the 1921 Michigan State High School basketball championships, and stripes became a referee tradition.
  • Michigan Minute
    Archive - Michigan Minute
    U-M's First Kidney Transplant & Legacy | Mar 30
    On this day in 1966, Michigan's first kidney transplant was performed at the University of Michigan, saving 15-year-old Janice Ottenbacher with an organ from her twin sister Joan. Both twins lived long, healthy lives. Since then, U-M's Transplant Center has performed over 10,000 transplants, becoming one of the largest programs in the country.
  • Michigan Minute
    Archive - Michigan Minute
    Pacification Ball & Robert Mahoney's Legacy | Mar 29
    On this day in 1815, Detroiters and Canadians celebrated the end of the War of 1812 with the Pacification Ball, mending fences and hoping to leave the previous year's famine behind. In 2017, Michigan mourned the loss of Robert Daniel Mahoney, the first blind person elected to the Michigan House of Representatives, who showed the world what differently abled people could achieve.
  • Michigan Minute
    Archive - Michigan Minute
    MSU's 1979 Parade of Champions | Mar 28
    On this day in 1979, MSU Superfan Duane Vernon and broadcaster Tim Staudt planned a parade with coach Jud Heathcote. Instead of celebrating a Final Four appearance, they celebrated the Spartans' victory over Indiana State and their NCAA Championship win with a Parade of Champions in downtown Lansing.
  • Michigan Minute
    Archive - Michigan Minute
    First Women Graduates & Michigan's Suffrage Support | Mar 27
    On this day in 1871, Amanda Sanford and Sarah Killgore became the first women to graduate from the University of Michigan. Additionally, in 1912, the Michigan Senate voted to support the 19th amendment, advancing women's suffrage.
  • Michigan Minute
    Archive - Michigan Minute
    Diana Ross's Supremes' Success | Mar 26
    On this day in 1944, Diana Ross was born in Detroit. She rose to fame as the leader of The Supremes, one of Motown's most successful groups. Ross launched a successful solo career in 1970 and was named Billboard's Female Entertainer of the Century in 1976. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 and has two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
  • Michigan Minute
    Archive - Michigan Minute
    Aretha Franklin's Musical Legacy | Mar 25
    On this day in 1942, Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, was born in Memphis. She moved to Detroit, began singing at New Bethel Baptist Church, and later recorded hits like "Respect" and "Think." In 1987, she became the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. After her passing in 2018, she received a posthumous Pulitzer Prize special citation for her contributions to American music and culture.
  • Michigan Minute
    Archive - Michigan Minute
    Dr. Hanna-Attisha's Flint Impact & Time Nomination | Mar 24
    On this day in 2016, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha was nominated for Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people for exposing the Flint Water Crisis. She tested Flint children's blood for lead, founded the Flint Child Health and Development Fund, and directs the MSU and Hurley Children’s Hospital Pediatric Public Health Initiative.
  • Michigan Minute
    Archive - Michigan Minute
    Nain Rouge Parade & Cadillac's Curse | Mar 23
    On this day in 1710, Detroit held its first Nain Rouge parade to banish the mythical Red Dwarf and his curse. According to legend, Detroit's founder Antoine Cadillac encountered the Nain Rouge, leading to a string of bad luck. The parade became an annual tradition to drive away misfortune from the city.