Archive - Michigan Minute

On this day in 1944, Diana Ross was born in Detroit. She rose to fame as the leader of The Supremes, one of Motown's most successful groups. Ross launched a successful solo career in 1970 and was named Billboard's Female Entertainer of the Century in 1976. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 and has two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

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